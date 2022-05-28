Cycling

'There's the crack! Carapaz is suffering!' - Watch the moment that changed the 2022 Giro d'Italia

Watch the moment that race leader Richard Carapaz finally cracked on the mountains and saw his rival, and new race leader, Jai Hindley power away and into the lead of the Giro d'Italia going into the final day. Hindley will become the first Australian Grand Tour winner barring disaster. Stream the 2022 Giro d'Italia and the rest of the cycling season live and on demand on discovery+

00:01:32, an hour ago