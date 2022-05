Cycling

‘They certainly got it wrong!’ – Bradley Wiggins after the breakaway defies the peloton at Giro d’Italia 2022

Bradley Wiggins says that the peloton got it wrong after Dries De Bondt pulled off a surprise on Thursday as a plucky four-man break defied the peloton and the Belgian took a fine Stage 18 win. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:44, 40 minutes ago