Cycling

'Thomas the Tank Engine!' - Thomas De Gendt lauded after Stage 8 win at Giro d'Italia

Ten years after his win on the Stelvio, Thomas De Gendt ripped to a second Giro d'Italia stage win with a fine victory on the streets of Naples thanks to a little help from his Belgian compatriot and teammate Harm Vanhoucke.

00:00:58, an hour ago