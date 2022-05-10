Cycling

Tom Dumoulin ‘finding it hard to get out of GC persona’ – Jumbo-Visma star struggles at Giro d’Italia

Tom Dumoulin was distanced from the peloton with around 10km remaining on Stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia. The Dutchman looked forlorn after finishing second behind Simon Yates on the Stage 2 time trial. Now the reason is apparent – the 31-year-old was not in GC shape. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:17, 5 hours ago