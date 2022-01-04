Tom Dumoulin looks set to make his much-anticipated return to Grand Tour racing at the 2022 Giro d’Italia, a stage race he has fond memories of after winning the maglia rosa in 2017.

Dumoulin took time out from cycling in the first few months of last month due to personal reasons, but returned to action in style after claiming the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics time trial.

Unfortunately, setbacks were never too far away for the Dutchman, who suffered from a broken wrist, but is now more determined than ever to get a full season of racing under his belt.

The 31-year-old revealed in an interview with L’Equipe that the Giro d’Italia would be his first race back – a claim which was supported by race director Mauro Vegni in his comments made to Il Corriere della Sera.

“One thing that is certain is that I’ll continue to aim for the general classification in certain races," Dumoulin told L’Equipe

A return at the Giro d’Italia would mark a huge milestone for Dumoulin, who has not ridden at a Grand Tour since 2020.

He will be aiming to improve on his recent performances at the Tour de France where he finished seventh, and at Vuelta a España, as he abandoned the race.

Dumoulin has made four previous appearances at the Giro d’Italia, and has experienced plenty of highs and lows at the event.

His debut at the circuit in 2016 was one to forget, after he failed to finish the race, despite finishing first in the opening stage.

The following year proved to be much for fruitful for the Jumbo-Visma rider, as won the 2017 edition, and followed this up with a second-place finish behind Chris Froome in 2018. Dumoulin also finished second overall at the 2018 Tour de France, but had to abandon the 2019 Giro race due to a nasty injury suffered at stage 5.

Miguel Angel Lopez and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Richard Carapaz and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), and Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) are expected to be Dumoulin’s main challengers at this year’s event, which includes only 26.3km of time trialling and seven mountain-top finishes.

