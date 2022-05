Cycling

‘Unbelievable’ – Koen Bouwman praises Tom Dumoulin after ‘overcoming troubles’ to win Stage 7 at Giro d'Italia

Koen Bouwman (Jumbo–Visma) praised his team-mate Tom Dumoulin after he launched off his wheel to secure a maiden Grand Tour stage win. Bouwman led home Bauke Mollema (Trek–Segafredo) and Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates).

