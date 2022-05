Cycling

Vincenzo Nibali soars down Mortirolo to rip apart GC group on Stage 16 at Giro d’Italia

It is poetry in motion to watch Vincenzo Nibali doing his thing while throwing caution to the wind downhill... Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:46, an hour ago