Cycling

Watch shocking moment Giro d'Italia race leader Juan Pedro Lopez throws bottle at rival Sam Oomen

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) has apologised for throwing a bottle at Sam Oomen (Jumbo-Visma) as the pair clashed on Stage 9 at the Giro d’Italia. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+

00:00:09, 9 minutes ago