Cycling

Watch the heartbreaking moment Romain Bardet left the Giro d'Italia during Stage 13

Pink jersey contender Romain Bardet (Team DSM) abandoned the Giro d’Italia with illness. Bradley Wiggins caught the moment he switched cars ahead of his exit from the race. The 31-year-old was just 14 seconds off overall leader Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) prior to Friday's stage.

00:00:49, an hour ago