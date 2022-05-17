Cycling

Biniam Girmay: Watch the moment Eritrean became first Black African to win Grand Tour stage at Giro d’Italia

Biniam Girmay is a Grand Tour stage winner! The Eritrean capped a tireless effort from his Intermache team-mates to deliver a brilliant sprint victory – one that looked unlikely with 6km remaining after he took a wrong turn. Juan Pedro Lopez clung to the maglia rosa after a nervy finale saw Richard Carapaz attack, but the 2019 champion was unable to get a gap and finished in the front bunch.

00:02:47, 2 hours ago