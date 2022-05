Cycling

‘We have visual confirmation of the shocking news!’ - Romain Bardet abandons the Giro d’Italia on Stage 13

Romain Bardet has had to abandon the Giro d’Italia. “After becoming sick during yesterday’s stage, his condition worsened overnight and despite all efforts he is no longer in a position to continue the race,” said Team DSM in a statement. Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:00:37, 39 minutes ago