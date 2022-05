Cycling

'We're going to lose some riders!' - Sean Kelly warns peloton in wild start to at Giro d’Italia stage

Sean Kelly said on commentary of Stage 7 of the Giro d’Italia that he was “scared” that the race might lose some riders given the punishing nature of the stage. The stage contained four bruising climbs, one Cat. 1, two Cat. 2 and one Cat. 3. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:38, 2 hours ago