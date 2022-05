Cycling

‘We will take a decision tomorrow’ – Biniam Girmay’s Giro participation in doubt after Prosecco accident

Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux team doctor Piet Daneels says a decision will be taken on Wednesday on whether Biniam Girmay will abandon the Giro after popping a Prosecco cork in his eye. The 22-year-old was treated in an ambulance before skipping his post-race interviews to go to hospital after the incident.

