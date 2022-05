Cycling

‘What a disaster!’ – Vincenzo Nibali unravels on Mount Etna as Giro d'Italia hopes slip away

Vincenzo Nibali's hopes of winning the Giro d'Italia again are already in tatters after he cracked on Mount Etna. Nibali leaked 4'52" on stage winner Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) and over two minutes to the pre-race favourites.

00:00:36, 7 hours ago