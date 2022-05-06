Cycling fans have grown accustomed to seeing memorable sights on the side of the roads at Grand Tours - and Stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia did not disappoint.

It is not unusual to say fans sprinting alongside the riders for hopelessly fleeting moments, or indeed to see amateurs attempting to keep pace with the peloton for as long as possible (not very long) from a side path.

But Friday at the Giro brought a very unique sight at a Grand Tour: five horses, with the riders sporting full battle attire, complete with swords, charged in an entertaining bid to keep up with the peloton.

It made for an amusing start to the iconic race as Budapest hosts the Grande Partenza with 160km still remaining in the stage and a long stretch of nondescript road ahead.

As the charging riders on their horses attempted to keep pace with the peloton before gradually drifting out of sight, the amusing spectacle was picked up by fans - and, indeed, the commentators.

"Oh, here we go!" exclaimed Rob Hatch, on commentary for Eurosport at the famous event.

"Charge! Oh, that will make them go quicker with that thing [sword]! Don't point that thing!

"Deary me, we may need a photo finish here! A bunch gallop, we think, on day three... not quite yet!

"A couple have been dropped at the back. What a sight! Hungary, hosting the Giro d'Italia."

Stage 1 of this year's edition of the Giro is a gentle ride from Budapest to Visegrad before an enticing uphill finale.

The legendary race does not touch down in Italy until Tuesday, with Hungary handed the Grande Partenza honour in 2022.

