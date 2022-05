Cycling

'What an incredible ride!' - Sir Bradley Wiggins reacts to Jai Hindley and Stage 20 at the finish line

Hear from Eurosport cycling expert Sir Bradley Wiggins as he reacts at the finish line of Stage 20 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia as Jai Hindley took the lead of the race from Richard Carapaz. Stream the 2022 Giro d'Italia and the rest of the cycling season live and on demand on discovery+

00:01:21, an hour ago