Cycling

Why 'special' Simon Yates is right to be disappointed despite winning thriller at Giro d’Italia

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) claimed a thrilling win on Stage 14 at the Giro d’Italia - but said afterwards it did not make amends for another missed opportunity in the GC in Italy. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:37, 4 hours ago