Cycling

‘Winning can be addictive’ – Vincenzo Nibali on his Giro d’Italia memories ahead of potential farewell

Ahead of what could be his last Giro d’Italia, Vincenzo Nibali looks back on childhood memories of the race and his later own successes in the fight for the pink jersey. The Italian celebrated epic stage wins, won the general classification and delighted fans with spectacular attacks and wild descents. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:04:57, Yesterday at 15:43