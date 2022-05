Cycling

‘You should be able to put your chain on!’ – Richie Porte changes bike after mechanical woe at Giro d’Italia

Dan Lloyd suggested Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) should be capable of putting his own chain back on his bike after being forced into a bike change at the Giro d'Italia on Stage 11.

00:01:33, 20 minutes ago