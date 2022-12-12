Ineos Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas has confirmed that he will be riding the Giro d’Italia in 2023.

The former Tour de France champion, 36, has failed to finish the Giro in his last two starts in 2017 and 2020, suffering injuries on both occasions after crashes.

Last year, he finished third at the Tour de France.

Writing on Twitter, Thomas said: “Back to the Giro in 2023. Hopefully I get round this time. Can’t wait.”

It is not known whether Thomas will be the leader for Ineos at the Giro.

The Giro features 70km of time trialling while the 2023 Tour de France looks set to favour climbers for the general classification.

“The Giro is a lot less intense - just the atmosphere and everything. I'd like to ride it another time,” he told CyclingNews

“It's a race I've always enjoyed, even if I've crashed out the last two times I've done it. It would be nice to go back and finish it.

"There is a bit of [what might have been]. In 2020, I felt in really good shape. Even the one before that with the motorbike parked on the road... I really would have loved to have seen how I'd have done.

"How I treat it would just be to get to the Giro as best I can. Whether that ends up being going for stages or riding GC, that's a different matter. But I'd really like to do the Giro. It'll be similar to the Tour this year – just get there in the best shape and go from there."

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider has said the format of the race could be good for him.

"There are beautiful time trials in this Giro that suit me well. I hope to do well," he said on Instagram.

"The last week contains super-tough but beautiful mountain stages in the Dolomites. I look forward to it. It will be a special last week.”

