Remco Evenepoel has his sights already set on next year's Giro d'Italia as he prepares for the new season.

The Belgian announced on social media from the Amalfi coast near Naples last week that he will participate at the Giro

The QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rider abandoned the 2021 edition of the Giro on his Grand Tour debut as he returned from a broken pelvis caused in a crash at Il Lombardia in 2020. After winning La Vuelta this year - his first Grand Tour title - he said his ambition was to win all three

Evenepoel has been spending time in Italy to reconnoitre the crucial Stage 9 time trial to Cesena and other early stages taking place in the south at the Giro. The next Giro features 70km of time trialling, which is one of Evenepoel's strengths.

In an Instagram Q&A session with his fans on Monday, Evenepoel says he is excited to get going at the Giro.

“I am really looking forward to the opening time trial and then to Stage 9 [another time trial]," he said.

"We scouted the latter last week. There are beautiful time trials in this Giro that suit me well. I hope to do well.

"The last week contains a super-tough but beautiful mountain stages in the Dolomites. I look forward to it. It will be a special last week.”

Evenepoel was asked if he would join compatriot Wout Van Aert and participate in cyclo-cross races, but the 22-year-old was quick to dismiss the idea.

He said: “Have I thought about cyclo-cross? Yes, but it’s not a big goal and I don’t think there are any opportunities to develop as a rider.

"The big dream on which I am now focused is winning the three Grand Tours.”

Evenepoel was also asked about his diet and revealed he likes to eat burgers, fries and ice cream when he's not in training mode.

He said: "What is my favourite meal? It depends. The night before a race I eat chicken, fish, pasta or rice. I try to vary it because you don’t want to eat the same thing every time. If I have no races, a burger with fries and then an ice cream.

"For Christmas and New Year? Twice the same – a very long workout in the morning so that I can enjoy a big dinner in the evening."

