Juan Sebastian Molano wins the opening 179km stage of the Giro di Sicilia in Licata.

UAE Team Emirates, Trek-Segfredo, Movistar, Israel Start-Up Nation led the peloton towards the finish, but it was Molano who seized the opportunity to win the stage late on.

He caught Vincenzo Albanese with 1.5km to go and crossed the line in a time of 4:40:58 with team-mate Maximiliano Richeze finishing third on the podium.

"The team was spectacular," Molano said after the race.

"They controlled the stage all day, and in the end it was a final that suited me and Maxi very well. Alessandro [Covi] did a great job, Brandon [McNulty] too, and Cristian [Muñoz].

"In the final kilometre, Maxi and I knew there was an attacker ahead.

"We were both very strong. I dedicate this win to my team, my family and those who believe in me. It’s a victory that says that I was good at the Vuelta.

"I crashed in the Vuelta and I couldn’t finish it, but I didn’t let my head drop.

"Tomorrow suits me too, the climbs are perfect for me, I feel strong so I’ll try again tomorrow."

Wednesday’s second stage is 173km from Selinunte to Mondello.

