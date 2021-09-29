Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) won Stage 2 of the Giro di Sicilia in Mondello.

A blistering sprint finish away from the main bunch capped his second victory in as many days.

UAE looked comfortable heading into the final moments of the 173km stage in Mondello as Molano achieved his fourth stage triumph of 2021.

Filippo Fiorelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) finished in second place but could not trouble the Colombian.

The top 10 was dominated by Italian riders, with Israel's Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-up Nation) the only other rider to break in after coming home ninth.

Molano leads the GC from Fiorelli by 14 seconds after bonus seconds were added.

