Cycling

Cycling video - 'It's big emotions for me' - Vincenzo Nibali reacts to Stage 4 win at Tour of Sicily

Cycling video - 'It's big emotions for me' - Vincenzo Nibali reacts to his superb Stage 4 win at the Tour of Sicily. Watch the race and more cycling live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:02:14, 01/10/2021 at 13:37