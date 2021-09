Cycling

Giro di Sicilia cycling 2021 - Juan Sebastian Molano wins again on Stage 2

A second successive victory in the Giro di Sicilia for Juan Sebastian Molano means UAE Team Emirates remain in pole position after Stage 2. Molano showed he was the fastest man in the race after following up his opening stage win with another victory. You can watch the 2021 Giro di Sicilia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:48, an hour ago