Cycling

Giro di Sicilia Stage 4 highlights: Vincenzo Nibali secures emotional double triumph on home roads

Stage 4 highlights as Vincenzo Nibali rolled back the years with a perfectly-timed attack on his home roads to take stage and overall victory at the Tour of Sicily. Trek-Segafredo's Nibali had not won a race in 2021 but launched a vicious kick away from a group of the race's strongest riders on the final climb to claim an impressive victory.

00:02:39, 01/10/2021 at 14:13