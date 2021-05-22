Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 - 'It has got even worse' - heated, remarkable argument sees Ruben Guerreiro lose track of team

Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education - Nippo) and Andrea Pasqualon (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) were involved in a remarkable argument during Stage 13 of the Giro. The pair got into a heated exchange as they jostled for position in the peloton with 69km of the stage left. The argument was of such ferocity that Guerreiro lost track of his team-mates.

00:01:49, 21 minutes ago