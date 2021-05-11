Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) won a rain-soaked Stage 4 at the Giro d’Italia as the general classification was shaken up.

Alessandro Di Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished second to take the maglia rosa off Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), who reverted to domestique before slipping back.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) later led home a small group of favourites to hint at a serious bid in Italy after Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) had injected some pace on a late climb.

The Colombian finished 11th, 1:37 down on Dombrowski, but ahead of expected GC rivals Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck–QuickStep) and Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange).

More to follow.

- - -

