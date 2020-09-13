Annemiek van Veuten’s legs stopped working as she hit the dusty gravel of northern Italy. She tried to get back up and run, but her legs were functioning at half-speed. She tried to clip back in but couldn’t. It was an extraordinary example of the physical toll that professional cycling places on even the very best.

Van Vleuten’s palmares is extraordinary. The defending world champion has won no-end of titles, including winning the last two editions of the Giro Rosa and the last two Strade Bianches. And the terrain in Stage 2 of the former on Saturday was not dissimilar to what you’d expect to see in the latter, with white gravel roads and tricky stony climbs.

Van Vleuten launched a solo attack anyway, as is her want, but the conditions did cause her some trouble, with a crash 12km from home leaving her scrabbling to get back underway as the physical toll of her effort was painfully visible.

Van Vleuten 'does a Froome' and runs up gravel climb after tumble

“Sometimes people ask me how your legs feel if you go all out. I think this video shows it... could not even run or get into my pedals,” Van Vleuten said in response on her social media accounts.

“I thought I was 'running' up that steep hill but rewatching the video footage looks more like I was walking.”

'Every second can be useful' - Van Vleuten explains thinking behind attack

Despite her moment of difficult Van Vleuten still won the stage by over a minute ahead of her compatriot Anna van der Breggen to retain the overall lead.

The 37-year-old won her last two Giro Rosa titles partly due to huge time gaps on the big mountain stages. But a lack of suck stages in 2020 means she is instead targeting smaller attacks whenever possible.

"I went so deep because you never know what’s coming and you have to take every second, so I went from the bottom [of the Seggiano climb] to take as much time as possible because at this Giro we don’t have an big uphill finish so it can be a game of seconds in the end. Every second can be useful."

Van Vleuten’s show of strength underlines that she is rightly the favourite to make it a hat-trick in the race some call the women’s Grand Tour.

