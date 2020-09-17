Annemiek van Vleuten was taken to hospital as she was part of a group that crashed along with Marianne Vos on Stage 7 of the Giro Rosa.

Van Vleuten leads the race and the Mitchelton-Scott rider was able to complete the Maddaloni stage after recovering, as was Vos (CCC-Liv).

Giro Rosa Vos wins Giro Rosa Stage 6 in Nola YESTERDAY AT 14:27

Van Vleuten has been taken to hospital to check on a potential wrist injury, but neither her team nor Vos' have given details of the riders' conditions.

The crash happened when a group sprinted to the finish line but fell at a sharp turn with around half a kilometre remaining.

Van Vleuten remains at the head of the general classification in her pursuit of a third Giro Rosa title in a row.

Both riders are due to take part in the 2020 UCI Road World Championships in Italy from September 24 to 27 for the Dutch national squad.

Carapaz has ridden himself into form and is ready for the Giro or Vuelta - Wiggins

Tour de France Nieve abandons, fails to finish Grand Tour for first time in 19 attempts YESTERDAY AT 13:25