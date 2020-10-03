Ashleigh Moolman Pasio says it was the right decision from the UCI to remove the Giro Rosa from the Women's WorldTour until they can meet certain organisational requirements.

In an event described to as the only women's Grand Tour, the race has been criticised for not fulfilling all the requirements of a top-tier series, one of those being the event not broadcast live on TV.

Moolman Pasio, who has finished inside the top 10 overall in six editions, supports the UCI's decision agrees a certain benchmark needs to be met for it to make a return to the Tour.

"I believe that it is the right thing to relegate the Giro Rosa because there needs to be accountability," Moolman Pasio told Cyclingnews.

"We need to create a benchmark standard, and there needs to be consequences, because if there aren't consequences, then it doesn't matter what new rules are in place, races or teams will get away with breaking those rules, and there will never really be proper progress.

"I think there needs to be accountability. I do believe that the UCI is sending out the right message by creating accountability. If you want to be a WorldTour race, then you have to execute the rules that are set in place."

The 2020 Giro Rosa took place on September 11-19.

