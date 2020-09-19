Anna van der Breggen (Boels–Dolmans) claimed a third Giro Rosa title after finishing safely alongside her GC rivals on Stage 9.

Evita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) won the final stage from a 27-strong breakaway.

Van der Breggen, who adds to her triumphs in 2015 and 2017, finished 1:14 clear of Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon SRAM Racing) in the overall standings. Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek–Segafredo) completed the podium.

The Dutchwoman was catapulted into contention after Stage 7 when leader Annemiek van Vleuten abandoned with a fractured wrist, moving her to within 15 seconds of the lead with two stages remaining.

She duly overhauled Niewiadoma on Stage 8 before finishing the job on Saturday’s four-lap finale around Motta Montecorvino.

Van Vleuten will not defend her UCI Road World Championships crown in Imola next week due to her injury.

