Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) has won Stage 8 of the Giro Rosa to record her first stage win in her ninth Italian Grand Tour appearance.
In the Castelnuovo della Daunia-San Marco La Catola stretch, the 28-year-old was locked in a two-way battle with Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) on the final climb.
With the climb steepening for the final kilometre it was Borghini who came out on top to beat Van der Breggen in a close sprint. She takes the pink jersey Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM)
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) was forced to abandon the race with a fractured wrist.
THE TOP THREE
1. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
2. Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3. Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Equipe Paule Ka