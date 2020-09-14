Lizzy Banks (Equipe Paule Ka) won Stage 4 of the Giro Rosa after a late attack on the uphill finish into Tivoli.

Banks rode clear of breakaway partner Eugenia Bujak (Ale BTC Ljubljana) inside the steep final kilometre to take victory, while Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) came across the line in third to extend her overall lead.

Defending champion Van Vleuten leads by one minute and 56 seconds from Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon SRAM Racing), with team-mate Anna van der Breggen (Boels–Dolmans) in third, two minutes and three seconds behind.

Banks moves up to 11th, nearly six minutes behind Van Vleuten.

Banks and Bujak made their move on the peloton about halfway through the 170km stage – the longest of this year’s Giro Rosa - and opened up a six-minute lead with 15km to go.

As they came into the inner city of Tivoli it was Banks who finished strongest on the cobblestones to claim the win.

Banks also claimed a stage victory at last year’s race and finished second recently at GP Plouay.

