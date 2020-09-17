CCC-Liv Marianne Vos has said she is 'fine' after a crash at the Giro Rose which saw Annemiek van Vleuten and Amanda Spratt taken to hospital.

After the race, Vos' team confirmed that she had suffered no fractures on stage 7 in Maddaloni but did have some abrasions.

Vos said: “I don’t know exactly what happened.

I was one of the first to crash, the girls in front of me touched wheels and then it was one big domino.

“I’m fine, but I hope the other girls are, too.”

However Van Vleuten was taken to hospital with concerns over a wrist injury, with Spratt also taken for further checks on her collarbone.

Vos explained the circumstances that led to the crash.

"There were good riders in the breakaway.

But it was still a very tough final with the climb and the race has been made hard, it was a small group in the front for the downhill to the finish and then it was a smaller group going into the sprint but it was a very fast run in here and the final corner was going to be important to be in a good position and everybody knew.

Both Vos and Van Vleuten were able to complete the race, with Vos on track for a points victory and her compatriot still ahead in the overall classification.

