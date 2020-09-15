Marianne Vos won Stage 5 of the Giro Rosa as Annemiek van Vleuten retained her overall lead.

The victory for Vos came in an unusual bunch sprint after a technical run-in to the line in Terracina, and Vos had her team-mates to thank after a group effort dropped the leading sprinters on the final climb of the day.

The 33-year-old's stage win is her second of the 2020 race and her 27th stage win overall in the Giro Rosa, a remarkable personal achievement.

Van Vleuten finished safely in the bunch to retain her overall lead, and speaking immediately afterwards her Mitchelton-Scott team-mate Amanda Spratt said: "It was as we expected today.

"We thought it would either be a bunch kick or a team like CCC would line it up on the climb to get rid of the pure sprinters, which we were fine with as well.

"That's what happened, they drove the whole climb and most of the sprinters got dropped - after that it was quite an aggressive race.

"For us it was about looking after Annemiek and getting into the finish nice and safely."

