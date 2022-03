Cycling

GP de Denain: Team Cofidis rider Maximilian Richard Walscheid reflects on winning from a bunch sprint

Max Walscheid (Cofidis) wins the Grand Prix de Denain - Porte du Hainaut from a bunch sprint. He held off Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) at the line. He said afterwards: "I'm incredibly happy. We just did the best performance possible and I'm happy to finish it off."

00:01:33, 11 minutes ago