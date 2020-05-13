Arrival / Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Sunweb / Celebration / during the 10th Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec 2019 a 201,6km stage from Québec to Québec

WorldTour cycling events in Quebec and Montreal scheduled for September will be able to go ahead as planned, despite being a clash with the Tour de France.

With the cycling calendar in tatters due to the coronavirus pandemic, a string of events have been cancelled or rescheduled, including the Tour, which has been moved from its traditional late June-July slot to one at the end of August and beginning of September.

Play Icon

Cycling 'Oh my word!' - Battaglin's unbelievable comeback in 2014 20 HOURS AGO

However, Serge Arsenault, President of organisers the GPCQM, believes that they will still be able to bring in an attractive field.

"Because of the nature of our races, however, we should still see a high-quality field of competitors in Québec City and Montréal," said Serge Arsenault, President of the GPCQM, in a press statement.

Play Icon WATCH GC battle erupts, brutal weather and that Battaglin fightback – relive Stage 14 of the 2014 Giro 00:00:32

"The new calendar has been carefully thought out in that sense for each event.

"The Quebec City and Montreal circuits are tailor-made for one-day classics specialists, so riders of that profile may well choose our races to show their talents and shine.

"It bears repeating, however, that the health and safety of spectators and riders, and proper supervision by the organizers are our priority.

"The GPCQM organizers are taking very seriously the situation and the risks related to COVID-19. We will continue to monitor the situation worldwide and update you on developments as they happen."

The state of Quebec, which includes both Quebec City and Montreal, has the worst outbreak in Canada, with almost 40,000 confirmed cases and over 3,000 deaths.

Play Icon

Cycling GC battle erupts, brutal weather and that Battaglin fightback – relive Stage 14 of the 2014 Giro A DAY AGO