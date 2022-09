Cycling

Grand Prix de Quebec: Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R Citroen solos to victory ahead of Michael Matthews

Watch the final kilometre as Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen) solos to victory in style at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec on Friday. The Frenchman took the win by four seconds ahead of Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux)

00:02:34, 8 minutes ago