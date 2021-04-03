Alejandro Valverde held off a late challenge from Alexey Lutsenko to seal his third GP Miguel Indurain.

The 40-year-old, former world racing champion looked at his imperious best as he took the lead with two kilometres remaining and held on for victory.

Lutsenko, who had led for much of the race, took second place, with Luis Leon Sanchez coming in third.

"It was a great race. The victory is for those who support me," said Valverde after the race.

"I knew the race would be complicated, Astana were very strong today but Movistar tried to control the race.

"The place was very good and when I attacked at the end I knew I could win. I'm very proud and very happy."

Movistar Team rider Valverde, who also won the race in 2014 and 2018, now holds the joint record for most wins, alongside Hortensio Vidaurreta, Miguel Maria Lasa, Juan Fernandez and Angel Vicioso.

