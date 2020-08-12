'I knew I had to try something' - George Bennett on his victory

Evening Session, Semi-finals
Round 1 - Donington Park
First Session, Semi-finals
Men's Singles, Day 3
Watch cycling live on Eurosport
Chris Froome was dropped towards the end of the race but was it deliberate or out of his control?
Listen to reaction from Stage 1 winner Wout van Aert
Watch cycling live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
Tom Dumoulin tells Eurosport how his team Jumbo-Visma can match Ineos and dominate races, including the Dauphine and Tour de France.
Primoz Roglic tells Eurosport that Jumbo-Visma are a strong side and responded well to the Ineos challenge in the Tour de l'Ain.
Highlights on a superb final day of the Tour de l'Ain as Primoz Roglic and Egan Bernal starred again in a stellar field as the big teams gear up for the Tour.
Wout van Aert caps an extraordinary week with victory in Milan-San Remo to deny defending champion Julian Alaphilippe in a thrilling finish on the Via Roma.