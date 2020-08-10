Greg Van Avermaet signs for AG2R La Mondiale from 2021, Michael Schar also joins from CCC

Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and CCC Team / during the 10th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal & Quebec 2019 - Training / @GPCQM / #10YearsOfGPCQM / on September 12, 2019

Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet will join the AG2R La Mondiale team for three seasons from 2021, with CCC team-mate Michael Schar also making the move.

Van Avermaet, the Rio 2016 road race gold medallist, will leave CCC after 10 years with the team.

The 35-year-old Belgian, who has won the Paris-Roubaix, Gent–Wevelgem and E3 Harelbeke, is targeting victories in both the classics and Grand Tour stages when joining AG2R La Mondiale, who will be known as AG2R Citroen Team from next season.

“I am happy and motivated to start a new adventure. I have just spent 10 beautiful years in the structures of Jim Ochowicz and I am embarking on a new challenge," Van Avermaet said.

"I am happy that Vincent Lavenu has shown such confidence in me, and I intend to give my best in order to achieve great results. The prospect of working with Oliver Naesen, with the goal of winning classics, is particularly exciting.

"My goal is always the same: to win races like the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix, stages of the Tour de France or wear the yellow jersey for as long as possible.”

Team manager Vincent Lavenu said: “Greg is a great champion, showing incredible consistency at the highest level. His experience, his rigor, his hard work will be important in our development project.

“He will be an example for all our young riders. His bond with his friend Oliver Naesen, with whom he sometimes trains with, will be an added advantage.

“Michaël is one of the best teammates in the world. He will be invaluable in protecting our leaders, whether in stage races or in the classics. He is also a very good time trialist. He will be a pilot fish whose experience will contribute a great deal.”

Schar added: “I’m very excited to begin writing a new chapter in my career. I was won over by the sports project presented by Vincent Lavenu, who is a true cycling enthusiast.

“I live in the same village as Mathias Frank and he has always talked to me about the AG2R LA MONDIALE team in glowing terms. We can achieve good performances, especially in the classics with the duo Greg Van Avermaet, with whom I have been riding since 2011, and Oliver Naesen.I will be very happy to help them achieve big goals.”

