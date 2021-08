Cycling

'He just wanted to win' - The Breakaway team discuss Roglic's Stage 11 triumph

“I think we’re all making a big fuss about his crash but for him it was like, ‘it happens’.” Speaking on The breakaway, Nicholas Roche suggested the Vuelta favourite would have brushed aside his crash setback of the previous stage as he roared to victory on Stage 11

00:00:33, 7 minutes ago