‘He shouted, "gastro", at me!’ – Bradley Wiggins reveals Richie Porte’s issue ahead of abandoning

Richie Porte was dropped with 100km to go of Stage 19 and he told Bradley Wiggins that it was down to gastroenteritis - he would abandon with 80km left. Ineos Grenadiers' Porte had been expected to fulfil a key role as team-mate Richard Carapaz attempted to defend his three-second lead over Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) in the general classification.

00:00:56, 2 hours ago