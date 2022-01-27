Egan Bernal continues to make positive progress from his horrific crash, and has spoken to his agent from his hospital bed.
The 2019 Tour de France winner suffered serious injuries when colliding with a bus on a training ride in his native Colombia.
Ad
He remains in intensive care, having undergone surgeries on injuries including a fractured vertebrae, a fractured right femur, a fractured right kneecap, chest trauma, a punctured lung and fractured ribs.
Cycling
Bernal remains in intensive care after 'two successful surgeries'
- Basque Country to host Grand Depart of 2023 Tour de France
- Jakobsen says Cavendish to be denied Tour de France shot
Doctors at the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogota have said Bernal’s recovery is favourable, and they are currently focusing on pain management.
Bernal has been visited by family, with his mother posting a positive update on Instagram.
And his agent told Gazzetta Dello Sport that Bernal was in good spirits despite being in pain.
“He told me he was in a lot of pain,” Giuseppe Acquadro said. “I said I’d perhaps come to see him and he responded: ‘Perhaps I’ll come over to Europe!’
“He also asked me about Marco Pantani’s accident and I reminded him that a few years after his accident, Pantani won the Giro and the Tour.”
Bernal recently signed a new five-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers.
Cycling
Bernal in hospital after colliding with parked bus in Colombia
Tour de France
Bernal targets Tour de France after signing new five-year deal with Ineos
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad