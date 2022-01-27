Egan Bernal continues to make positive progress from his horrific crash, and has spoken to his agent from his hospital bed.

Doctors at the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogota have said Bernal’s recovery is favourable, and they are currently focusing on pain management.

Bernal has been visited by family, with his mother posting a positive update on Instagram.

And his agent told Gazzetta Dello Sport that Bernal was in good spirits despite being in pain.

“He told me he was in a lot of pain,” Giuseppe Acquadro said. “I said I’d perhaps come to see him and he responded: ‘Perhaps I’ll come over to Europe!’

“He also asked me about Marco Pantani’s accident and I reminded him that a few years after his accident, Pantani won the Giro and the Tour.”

Bernal recently signed a new five-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers.

