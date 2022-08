Cycling

'He will now think this is becoming really annoying’ - The Breakaway on Fred Wright's latest near-miss

The Breakaway’s Dan Lloyd believes Fred Wright will not be “really annoyed” at his near-misses after another Grand Tour stage where he came close to victory. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:55, an hour ago