Jolien D'hoore (SD Worx) snatched victory from Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) after a lively opening stage at the Healthy Ageing Tour on the Assen motorsport circuit.

A dramatic finale saw Lorena Wiebes (DSM) clip the wheel of Barnes in the sprint, sending the Dutchwoman tumbling to the tarmac as riders were forced into evasive action.

It had looked as though 18-year-old Daniek Hengeveld (Talent Pro CT) would solo to a memorable win after pouncing on peloton indecision to pull clear on a flat course and build a commanding lead.

Paris - Nice Re-Cycle: King Kelly’s seven-year reign at Paris-Nice 2 HOURS AGO

Hengeveld led into the final chicane but was swallowed up by a huge chase group in the final 200m as D’hoore pipped Barnes for the win. Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo-Visma) came through for third.

Thursday's second stage sees the peloton tackle a 14.4km individual time trial, before the event-concluding Stage 3 on Col du Vam – a climb built on a former landfill site.

Paris - Nice Highlights: Bissegger claims Paris-Nice lead with Stage 3 time trial win 21 HOURS AGO