Cycling

Healthy Ageing Tour: Ellen van Dijk secures fourth overall win as Lonneke Uneken takes final stage

For the fourth time in her career Ellen van Dijk has won the Healthy Ageing Tour after finishing second in 2019. She had to endure numerous attacka from her general classification rivals but she had more than enough to hold them off and secure the overall title as Lonneke Uneken took the final stage of the race.

00:02:55, 4 hours ago