Cycling

Healthy Ageing Tour video - Jolien D'hoore snatches victory from Alice Barnes in thrilling finish

Daniek Hengeveld was within 200m of a stunning solo win as the 18-year-old announced herself in Assen. Ultimately, it was another fine triumph for SD Worx with Jolien D'hoore pipping Alice Barnes on the line. The three-stage race, which is live on Eurosport, continues with a 14.4km time trial on Thursday.

00:02:44, 34 minutes ago