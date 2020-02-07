Getty Images
Groves win Stage 3 in Wangaratta
Kaden Groves edged Alberto Dainese and Mihkel Raim to win a sprint finish at the end of Stage 3 of the Herald Sun Tour.
The Mitchelton-Scott rider held off the challenge of from EF rider Moreno Hofland, who finished fourth, and Mihkel Raim of Israel Start-Up Nation, in the final 200m with Alberto Dainese closing fast to grab second.
Watch Cycling live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
Jai Hindley finished in the bunch two seconds behind to retain his four-second lead overall lead from Damien Howson.
The fourth stage sees the competitors race the 106.6km from Mansfield to Mount Buller before the final stage in Melbourne on Sunday.